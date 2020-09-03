Costco Is Selling the Epic Playhouse of Your Kid’s Dreams

We love Costco for its amazing deals on the items we use (and eat) every day — plus the fact that buying in bulk means fewer trips to the store and thus more time for, you know, everything else we do. We stock up on the cult-favorite products we love, seasonal favorites (hi pumpkin muffins!), and then go on with our day. But every once in a while the warehouse giant wows us with something we never even knew existed that we suddenly, desperately need — like this epic, Hobbit-inspired wooden outdoor kids play house.

Yep, we want it for ourselves too.

“Create a hobbit hole for your kids to explore and play,” the caption on Costco’s Instagram post reads. And yes, we’d like to — I’m pretty sure my kids would be over the moon about this adorably chic hideaway (which, ahem, apparently will take two adults 3 hours to assemble). But let’s be honest: This could easily double as a she shed, and in these pandemic-mandated close-quarters times, we’d love to escape to this little hobbit hole with a glass of wine and a good book every now and then. (Read: Daily.) Me to everyone: lowering the curtain now.

Frankly, the price is she shed-worthy, too: At $899.99, the Plum Discovery Nature Play Hideaway is certainly a splurge. But that hobbit hole! The little mail slot! The curved roof and the garden planter box! The bamboo wind chimes! We swoon. This playhouse is seriously cute, not to mention made from sustainable sourced timber. (Running a close, less-expensive second: This Victorian Inn playhouse.)

Plum Discovery Nature Play Hideaway $899.99 Buy now

If you don’t already have a Costco membership, this might inspire you to get one.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery of more screen-free fun for kids: