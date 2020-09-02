Channing Tatum Says He Tapped ‘The Little Girl in Me’ for New Children’s Book

It is very difficult to be productive this year, especially with kids at home, but perhaps Channing Tatum can motivate us all with what he apparently accomplished at some point in the past several months. The actor and producer revealed on Monday that he wrote a children’s book inspired by 7-year-old daughter Everly, called The One and Only Sparkella.

“Guys, I don’t know about you, but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Tatum wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me.”

We are used to hearing about celebrities writing children’s books these days, but from what we can tell, this is a particularly refreshing version of the trend. While Tatum has made his name as something of a macho sex symbol, this book really does show off his willingness to dive into full #GirlDad mode. (As if Tatum and Everly’s pedicure date this spring didn’t already tip us off.)

The One and Only Sparkella $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

According to the description on the Macmillan site, Sparkella is about a girl named Ella who loves all things sparkly — until her first day of school.

“Her new classmates don’t like her disco-ball shoes, her PB&J-with-sprinkles sandwich, or her rainbow-y unicorn painting. Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids won’t make fun of her. But with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say.”

I can barely handle how sweet that is. And also I want to fight those kids.

It’s also extra lovely that Tatum has made this book this year, shortly after Everly’s mom Jenna Dewan had baby boy Callum. Big sisters definitely deserve a little extra attention after a new arrival like that.

Sparkella, illustrated by Kim Barnes, doesn’t come out until May 2021, which also explains something funny fans noticed about Tatum’s announcement. No, we’re not talking about those bulging biceps and defined delts. It’s the fact that he appears to be holding up nothing but a book jacket.

I must be weird because all I can think is that there's clearly no book in that sleeve — Emz (@scaryemz) August 31, 2020

Somehow, we don’t think the stuffed unicorns mind.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re currently adding to your child’s library, we recommend these books by Black authors and illustrators.