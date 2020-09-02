Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are, as we’ve surely written before, #ParentGoals for the ages. They are so refreshingly honest with, well, all of us — from their fans to their own families. And that includes their kids, and it includes being upfront with those kids (daughters Delta, age 5, and Lincoln, age 7) about their own struggles as parents and as humans. For Shepard, that has meant sharing with his kids how far he’s come on his journey to sobriety. And today, the whole family is celebrating his sober anniversary — “sobriety birthday,” in the words of at least one daughter — in the most adorable way.

Bell posted on Instagram Tuesday night in honor of her husband’s 16th year sober. The pic? A “Happy sobriety birthday Dady” card, accompanied by a drawing of Ron Weasley, because obviously. (Also, we’re impressed that this kid can spell “sobriety” and yet still managed to get creative with “Dady.” Well done.)

“Today is my husband’s 16th sobriety birthday,” Bell captioned the post. “My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect). Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D.”

Shepard spoke with The Huffington Post of his sober-parenting lifestyle last fall. “We vacation almost exclusively with three other families who all have kids, and certainly at night, I’m super jealous of them because I’m like, fuck yeah I would love to drink something that turned down the volume of everyone in this house,” he explained. “So I’m a little bit jealous in the evenings.”

But when he wakes up? “At 6:45 when we’re all up, I’m like, Oh I’m crushing right now,” he added. “I feel great. And they’re miserable. And those voices are three times as loud with a hangover. So I just have to focus on when the win is, which is always the morning.”

12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 1, 2016

Still, Shepard doesn’t expect his daughters to follow his completely sober lifestyle.

“I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point,” he told Rob Lowe on his Armchair Expert podcast. “There are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages … People who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So, I guess, yeah, I’m going to tell my girls to do ‘shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and just don’t do cocaine or opioids. If you don’t do those two things, you’ll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life. But if you get involved with those two it’s probably going to end the party.”

Cultivating personal sobriety so you can be a better parent and person, all the while keeping the door open for your kids to experiment sensibly if and when they choose to? Like we said, #ParentGoals.

Happy sobriety birthday to this delightful “Dady.” And to Ron Weasley, too, apparently.

