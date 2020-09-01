It’s backkkk — Elf on the Shelf has made its big 2020 debut. And no matter what your stance is on this popular yet still often hated holiday tradition, we can all agree that Ye Olde Elf really crept up on us this year. We can’t even begin to wrap our heads around planning for the holidays this early. So, not to add more to your parental to-do list but…Elf on the Shelf is already on the shelves. The ones at the store, that is. Yes, in September.

Brace yourselves, because Target already has an impressive collection of new Elf on the Shelf products available for pre-order online right now. So, we recommend beating the rush by adding them to your cart ASAP. The good news (or so we think) is that this collection is more than just iterations of Santa’s little spy that keep tabs on who’s naughty and nice. Some of the creative new products include a cute book — The Elf on The Shelf’s The Night Before Christmas — to add to your kiddo’s holiday book rotation, an advent calendar train, and a magical cookie plate that tracks Santa. We’re into these!

Elf on the Shelf may keep you up at night thanks to its creepy eyes watching your every move, but kids can’t seem to get enough of it. If it brings them joy every year, you bet we’re going to keep the tradition alive. And no matter what, we’re not letting 2020 ruin the holidays for our kiddos. Check out some of the newest items below that you can pre-order right now and make sure to find the rest of the collection— they’ll officially be available to buy on November 1.

Classic with a Twist

The classic Christmas story gets an elf-y twist. This illustrated book reveals a behind-the-scenes look as Scout Elf prepares for Santa’s arrival. We can only assume it’s going to be a thrilling ride that’ll offer plenty of laughs when you’re reading it with your little one.

All Aboard!

Switch up this year’s advent calendar tradition with this quirky Elf on the Shelf version. It includes a mix of elf-approved treats to fill up each train car with a surprise for each day leading up to Christmas, and it offers one more place you can plop your Elf on the Shelf into.

Sweet Treat

The Elf on the Shelf is actually pretty smart — this intelligent cookie plate boasts a Santa tracker button and a programmable internal clock that provides breaking news updates straight from the North Pole. It even sends you a special message when Santa lands in your city so the kids know it’s time to hit the pillow.

Pet-tacular

Yup, Elf on the Shelf even has some furry friends, and there’s a charming little pet cabin playhouse to show for it. Designed just for the Elf Pets Reindeer, Arctic Fox, and Saint Bernard Pup, this cozy cabin is the perfect toy for hours of imaginative play.

Festive Fashion

Elf on the Shelf, but make it fashion? This Christmas toy just got the high-fashion makeover we didn’t know it needed. TBH, the peppermint-striped tug rope and matching scarf and pillow is very Christmas chic.

