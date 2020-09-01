Bradley Cooper Is Running a ‘One-Man Preschool’ — Where Can We Sign Our Kids Up?

Celebrity parents are just like us! In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Bradley Cooper admits to “homeschooling” (er, entertaining) his 3-year-old daughter Lea — which honestly sounds like a lot of fun the way he describes it! “We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard,” Cooper says. I mean, we wouldn’t mind getting stuck with the actor and his family in the West Village, where he’s seemingly living during the pandemic. Although, he does seem to have a full house that rightfully doesn’t allow for any visitors!

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house,” he said. “And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over,” he says.

Still, being stuck inside (or in their massive backyard) seems like a far from boring experience for Cooper’s daughter. “I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” The Star Is Born actor says. Who needs a swimming pool, anyway? Those are so overrated.

And besides, Cooper and his daughter are not entirely on house lockdown. The father-daughter duo were seen in May crossing the street together adorned with masks. The dad of one even wore Lea’s pink headband, which we hope is his everyday attire at Bradley Daycare.

