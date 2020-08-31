Gigi Hadid Bares Pregnant Belly in Photo With Major ’90s Kate Moss Vibes

It seems Gigi Hadid has changed her tune since she spoke out in July about why she wasn’t posting pregnancy photos.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but I’m pregnant through a pandemic,” she explained on Instagram Live. “Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Now that we’re a few weeks further into that particular fight (but still fighting), Hadid seems to be relaxing her rules a bit when it comes to sharing pregnant pics on her social media. She’s shared quite a few gorgeous ones, wearing variations of different-colored silk dresses, all taken by photography duo Luigi and Iango, presumably for Garage Magazine (Hadid tagged Garage editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in the shots on her Instagram).

But our favorite has to be the one she posted Monday, August 31, in nothing but unbuttoned baggy jeans, a white sports bra, and a bare belly. In fact, the black-and-white portrait — between the clothing, hair, and makeup choices — is a dead ringer for another classic supermodel black-and-white: Kate Moss’s 1990s campaign with Calvin Klein, of course.

Hadid kept her caption short, simply stating that she’s “33 weeks” pregnant (wow, time flies in 2020) in the photo, along with a heart emoji. Of course, Moss wasn’t pregnant in her iconic Calvin Klein campaign, but there’s plenty of other similarities — from the button-fly denim to the choker trend resurgence to the, um, lack of shirt that makes Hadid’s recent portrait a clear homage to much of Mario Sorrenti’s work with model Moss in 1992.

It’s worth noting that Hadid and Moss are no strangers; the pair of supermodels even posed together in a Stuart Weitzman campaign in 2018.

“I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate,” Hadid wrote on Instagram at the time. “ @katemossagency I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence.”

That “spirit and presences” is certainly something Hadid is channeling herself in these latest pics. Shall we expect a little baby named Kate, at this rate? Or, who are we kidding — given how weird this summer’s celebrity baby names have been, a baby named Moss is probably more likely.

