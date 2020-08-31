VMAs Katy Perry in a Pumping Bra is Perhaps Her Best Look Yet

One thing we have always loved about Katy Perry is the way in which she embraces the goofier side of life — and we’re so glad that she’s already started doing so as a new mother. Five days after giving birth to baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the pop star posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday night with a nod to the VMAs and to the circumstances keeping her from performing at them this year.

If any of MTV’s target audience had illusions about the beauty and dignity of postpartum life, this “red carpet” pic might show them otherwise.

“Bra by @medela_US. Hair m makeup by @exhaustion. Underwear by @fridamom,” read the tags on Perry’s Instagram Stories photo, clearly taken in her bathroom. To be fair, we think she looks absolutely glorious, even if it’s not the usual VMA fashion.

Katy Perry ’s VMA Instagram Stories post. Instagram.com/KatyPerry

Judging by Perry’s bra, she’s about to pump — though one might also compare that look to something Madonna or Katy Perry might have worn onstage at a past awards show. That giant underwear, though, is something all postpartum moms recognize as the least-sexy but only tolerable type of undergarment one can wear after having a new human ripped out of your body.

In generations past, we have been used to seeing new celebrity moms in photos holding their babies, hiding most of their own bodies for months until they could do the full glossy mag “How I got my body back” spread. We are so thrilled to see women like Katy Perry and Ashley Graham showing what it really looks like after you give birth. They’re helping women everywhere feel like this is beautiful too.

