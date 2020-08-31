VMAs Katy Perry in a Pumping Bra is Perhaps Her Best Look Yet

One thing we have always loved about Katy Perry is the way in which she embraces the goofier side of life — and we’re so glad that she’s already started doing so as a new mother. Five days after giving birth to baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the pop star posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday night with a nod to the VMAs and to the circumstances keeping her from performing at them this year.
If any of MTV’s target audience had illusions about the beauty and dignity of postpartum life, this “red carpet” pic might show them otherwise.
“Bra by @medela_US. Hair m makeup by @exhaustion. Underwear by @fridamom,” read the tags on Perry’s Instagram Stories photo, clearly taken in her bathroom. To be fair, we think she looks absolutely glorious, even if it’s not the usual VMA fashion.
Judging by Perry’s bra, she’s about to pump — though one might also compare that look to something Madonna or Katy Perry might have worn onstage at a past awards show. That giant underwear, though, is something all postpartum moms recognize as the least-sexy but only tolerable type of undergarment one can wear after having a new human ripped out of your body.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
In generations past, we have been used to seeing new celebrity moms in photos holding their babies, hiding most of their own bodies for months until they could do the full glossy mag “How I got my body back” spread. We are so thrilled to see women like Katy Perry and Ashley Graham showing what it really looks like after you give birth. They’re helping women everywhere feel like this is beautiful too.
