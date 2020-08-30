Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are on high alert if their kid gets a cold or has a cough — what in other times would be normal parts of childhood has parents understandably very concerned. And with the coronavirus still spreading fast across the country, back-to-school has parents reaching new levels of anxiety this year. To complicate matters further, fall allergies season came early. What a time it is in 2020. While various school districts through the United States are adopting different learning models to adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines, the CDC has outlined some key differences between the novel coronavirus and seasonal allergies. Here are the key facts to know and, hopefully, put some parents at ease.

Unlike a viral infection, allergies are a reaction to pollen or grass and tend to manifest as localized symptoms around the eyes, nose, and throat. One of the key differentiating factors is allergic infections rarely are associated with causing a fever.

According to the CDC, both conditions can cause symptoms, including cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, congestion, and runny nose. The international health organization clarifies that, while both ailments can result in shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, this is a primary characteristic of COVID-19 and only can be brought on by allergies in those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma.

If your child has itchy or watery eyes and is sneezing, then you’re likely in the clear as these symptoms are key signs of an allergic reaction and are not associated with Coronavirus infections.



However, if your child displays more flu-like symptoms, such as fever and chills, muscle and body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or a new loss of taste or smell…don’t panic, just get your kid tested — and if you’re unsure, err on the side of caution, and notify the school that you’re taking precautionary measures and keeping your child quarantined. Essentially, don’t do this.

The CDC recommends any child over the age of 2 should be wearing a mask indoors when other social distancing measures are not possible and should be washing their hands frequently and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

Before you go, check out all of the things you need in your Coronavirus First Aid Kit.