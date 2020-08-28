Disney’s Massively Popular Storybook Advent Calendars Just Dropped on Amazon

If anything can lift our spirits this year, it’s the early arrival of holiday goodies (or so we hope). Per usual, Disney is saving the day and warming our hearts because they just released all their uber-popular storybook advent calendars to make your kiddo’s heart burst with joy. And for the cherry on top, they’re all available on Amazon so you can get the speedy shipping you love with your Prime account.

We can barely wrap our heads around what the holidays are going to look like this year — or the fact that they’ll be here before we know it. After all, we’re still in the midst of figuring out this back-to-school thing. But you bet we’re not letting the impending doom of 2020 ruin the holiday spirit for our kids. When in doubt, you can always count on the Disney crew — from Frozen to Marvel — to bring a smile to your child’s face, so these storybook advent calendars are a must for parents desperately seeking to find an easy way to make the season bright this year. And if you’re looking to avoid the sugar rush that typical advent calendars bring, this is an even bigger win.

In case you haven’t seen these fun toys yet, behind each of the 24 doors you’ll find a different mini storybook. While the calendars aren’t officially available to buy until October 6th, you can pre-order them now. (They all run around $25-$30.) Order one now to help your kid read through the holiday season.

FYI, last year, these advent calendars went like hotcakes (no shocker there), so you might want to buy these right now to avoid any disappointed kiddos come December 1st. Check them out below and don’t wait to add them to your cart!

Frozen

Disney Storybook Frozen Advent Calendar $26.10 Buy now

Marvel

Disney Storybook Marvel Advent Calendar $29.99 Buy now

Storybook Collection

Disney Storybook Advent Calendar $26.99 Buy now

And to complete your holiday prep, make sure you’ve got a Disney+ membership to enjoy all your favorite Disney holiday movies together!

