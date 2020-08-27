Nikki & Brie Bella Share Photo of Their Babies’ Sneaky Pandemic Meeting

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella seemingly do everything together, so it came as no surprise that they were pregnant at the same time and gave birth to their newborn sons a day apart. Today, the Total Bellas stars shared the sweet moment in which their baby boys first met each other — in Brie’s hospital bed. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic could have easily prevented this moment from transpiring, the hospital staff graciously made it happen.

“We’re lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, ‘My sister and I have been quarantined together and we’re identical twins. Can she come in?’ Brie told PEOPLE. “Okay, in the middle of the night, we’ll bring her, Artem and Matteo,” Brie recalls them saying.

The Bella twins are just two of many moms who found clever ways for family members to meet their newborn amid the pandemic. Grandparents and close relatives have waited months to meet their grandkids or niece/nephews, so it’s actually pretty incredible that the Bella twins’ sons were able to meet at all.

“If everyone does their best and no one judges, we’re doing better than if people weren’t trying their hardest,” pediatrician Cara Natterson told SheKnows about how people who are trying to safely navigate introducing their newborns to family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brie, of course, had to be in her bed for any potential meetings as she’s in recovery from a C-section. “It was really emotional to see them and to just see her [Nikki] holding a baby,” she told People.

“I was like, ‘What?!’ Like, ‘That’s my sister,'” Brie continues. “We just sat on the bed and she held Buddy and I held Matteo and we were just chatting,” she says about swapping each other’s babies for a moment.

“It was so special. It was so cute because, seeing Buddy, I immediately was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that Bryan’s mini,'” Nikki chimes in.

“It was weird, though,” Nikki continued, “for me to see my sister with a son, because I’m just so used to Bird [Brie’s daughter]. It was almost like reliving our labor again. Like, ‘Whoa, look at this baby.'”

Seeing these identical twins holding their babies with such awe is truly heartwarming. Babies Matteo and Buddy may not be twins, but our hope is that they become just as close as their identical twin mommas.

These are the cutest and most clever onesies for twins (or cousins like Matteo and Buddy!).