Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal Their Baby Names & One is Way Weirder

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for in Bella twin news, folks. No, not the births of the twin mamas’ nearly-identical cousin-twins on July 31 and August 1 (although that was a joyous day, don’t get us wrong). But the names, people! Ever since the pair of sisters hinted at at least one bizarre baby name in their near future, we’ve been trying not to hold our breath as to just how wacky it might be. And we have not been disappointed.

This week, Nikki told People that she’s the proud new mom of son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, whom she welcomed with her fiancé and Dancing with the Stars pal Artem Chigvintsev. Adorable. Mateo means “god’s gift” and is the Spanish equivalent of Matthew, and Artemovich essentially means “son of Artem.” Spoiler: This is not the weird one.

Brie, meanwhile, welcomed her new little buddy, Buddy. Normal enough, right? And definitely sweet. Here’s where the name train goes rogue: Buddy’s middle name is Dessert. Yep. Not Desert, not Des — DESSERT.

So far, she’s given absolutely no intel on where this quite compelling middle name came from, but at least both twins have updated fans that their newly expanded families are loving the newborn phase.