Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter is Seeking Emancipation from Her Parents

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway has long been open about her progressive political views, and the ways in which they differ vastly from those of her Republican mother, who serves as Counselor to President Donald Trump (Claudia’s dad George Thomas Conway III is an attorney). But this weekend, the 15-year-old took it a step further, tweeting about her plans to seek emancipation from her parents, legally.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation,” Claudia wrote on Twitter. “Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.”

Clearly a major turning point for the teen was her mother’s appearance at the Republican National Conference in support of President Donald Trump; she tweeted that she was “devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like DEVASTATED beyond compare.” She added on a TikTok video that she “just found out my mom is a speaker at the RNC…that’s it. I’m out. Running away phase 1 starts tomorrow at 7 a.m.”

Claudia’s subsequent tweets this past weekend went a bit deeper about the difficulties she’s faced having family members whose political beliefs are in such daily conflict with her own.

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

It’s clear the teen’s words made an impact, because both Kellyanne and George announced the following day that they’re taking a break from work efforts in order to focus on their family; Kellyanne is officially leaving the White House, and George is stepping back from his role in anti-Trump Republican group Project Lincoln.

Kellyanne released a statement this weekend, stating: “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times… For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

As for Claudia’s response to this major move on her parents’ parts, she sent a couple clarifying tweets before announcing she’s taking a break from social media to process the recent events and focus on her mental health. And honestly, more power to her for making such a wise choice to block out the noise during a particularly trying time. Whether the emancipation pans out or not, this is one fearless, outspoken teen who’s going places. We’d vote for you, Claudia.

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

