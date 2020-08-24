No, Lea Michele did not name her baby Corona or Covid, calm down. (Although we are dying to hear an update from the Indian parents who named their twins thusly earlier this year — are they regretting the decision? Sticking by it? We’re all ears!). Instead, Michele and husband Zandy Reich went with a much more elegant name for their newborn son. But it’s still one that will remind us that he was born mid-pandemic, during the toughest year ever — you know, the year that felt like it lasted forever: Ever.

Michele and Reich welcomed their first child on August 20, and People confirmed Sunday that the baby boy is named Ever Leo. The name Ever means “strong as a boar,” and Leo means “lion” as well as “bold” — and vibes perfectly with this little guy’s zodiac sign (just under the wire pre-Virgo, of course). Talk about a great name for a little badass, born amidst total chaos and tough enough to bear it with grace.

In addition to being presumably the sweetest kid ever born in the worst time ever, was this name choice perhaps inspired by another powerhouse female vocalist? I’m talking Michele’s edgier predecessor Alanis Morisette here: Morisette brought the name Ever into popularity out of seemingly nowhere when she gave birth to son Ever Imre Morisette-Treadway on Christmas Day in 2010.

People’s mysterious baby-name-revealing source added that the new family is doing great: “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful.” As for little Ever’s temperament? Apparently he’s “been an easy baby so far,” according to the source.

It’s good to hear that Michele seems to have dodged (so far) postpartum depression, which was a particular struggle for Other Ever’s mom years ago. As for whether the name Ever was really inspired by Morissette’s choice, or Ever’s zodiac sign, or anything else? Neither Michele nor Reich have spoken out about the baby name choice yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

We’ll report back when we hear — that is, updates on Ever and also those much-anticipated updates on sweet little Covid and Corona. Oh, 2020.

These amazing breastfeeding protest pics show just how badass new moms are.

