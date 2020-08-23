While the debate over in-person vs. distance-learning rages, Chrissy Teigen has set up the perfect homeschooling set up for her kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. She has built an at-home preschool inside her Beverly Hills mansion, and she provided a tour of the lavish set-up on her Instagram account.

According to a report from Hello! Magazine, the adorably-decorated space includes a coloring station, a story corner, and a full wall of toys. Yesterday, the proud mom shared this video to her Instagram feed sharing daughter’s latest learning activity.

“Finished her K brain quest! Parents, you must get these, especially with quarantine times. They’re so so good for them and Luna really retained so much. Hooray!,” she captioned the post.

This cute addition to their home shows how the parents are focused on their kids’ development and comes at the perfect time as the family is growing again. Teigen recently announced the exciting news that the couple now has a third child on the way, after first dropping the hint when co-starring in Legend’s ‘Wild’ music video.

With these expecting parents continuously showing off their over-the-top kid-friendly activities and specially-crafted meals, we know that this newborn will be in great hands.

