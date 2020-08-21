How can it be that we’re looking for the best Labor Day sales already, when it feels like the summer just started? We cannot answer deep questions of time’s relativity here, but we can help you get some very good deals as you mark off items from your back-to-school shopping list on Labor Day Weekend, which is September 5-7 this year.

Ideally, we suppose we should be doing nothing but having barbecues and picnics while contemplating all that the labor movement of previous generations gave us — like weekends! But time moves too darn quickly for parents, especially as we brace ourselves for sending our kids back to school and/or back to distance-learning. That means we’ll be spending a lot of the weekend shopping Labor Day sales for back-to-school supplies and clothing, both online and off.

While not all of the best Labor Day deals have been announced yet, we’ve gathered what we know so far. We’ve also included some of the end-of-summer sales and general back-to-school discounts going on right now, so you can get a head start on shopping and saving.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Laptops & More Tech School Supplies

The most necessary school supply of the 2020 is, of course, anything that connects your kids to the internet. If your computers and tablets didn’t survive the spring and summer, you’re in luck. The back-to-school Labor Day sales for tech devices promise to be huge. Apple is offering free Airpods for college students who purchase a Mac or iPad, but for better deals, you should probably look to some of these retailers:

Sign up here to get notified about Lenovo’s sales (which at this time are already 65 percent off some models) on laptops, desktops, tablets, and more.

In addition to the student discounts already available at Dell, you’ll find more deals from the computer maker here.

HP is currently offering up to 30 percent off select products, and you should definitely check back weekly to see what the latest sales are.

Amazon is always a good source for discounted tech, and we’re particularly drawn to some deals on headphones happening right now. They will certainly help with everyone’s concentration this fall. Keep checking the site for more deals to come.

Software

With summer slide compounded by COVID slide, you may be in need of a little extra help to get your kids up to speed, academically, this fall. Online platform Smartick helps kids master math skills, and it’s offering a 15-day free trial, plus 15 percent off subscriptions right now.

Backpacks

Some of us have kids for whom we can buy a quality, durable backpack, and it will last for years and years. Others manage to go through one a year, no matter how much you spend. For those kids, this Amazon Basics backpack might be the perfect compromise.

AmazonBasics Backpack $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

UnderArmour is offering 20 percent off a number of select backpacks on its site.

You can also go with a classic Jansport, and if you buy a backpack on the site right now, you’ll save 30 percent on accessories.

Shoes

End-of-summer deals are overlapping with Labor Day sales this year, so it is a great time to buy new shoes for your kids. Come back to this page for updated sales every week. For now, we can tell you:

DSW is offering 20 percent off almost anything with the code SAVE20.

Zappos is having its VIP sale through August 23 with tons of great deals on shoes and clothing.

Face Masks

This year’s hottest accessory is also, thankfully, a very inexpensive one. Still, we’re looking out for even better deals on the best kids face masks.

Pick up masks that kids can color themselves, along with a custom mask strap, at The Sis Kiss on Labor Day weekend, when you can buy one and get one free with the code TSKLABORDAY.

Custom Face Mask Holder $14.00 Buy now

Clothing

You can probably stock up on clothing for next summer as well as new fall clothes for the kids, considering how good these sales are going to be this year. Based on past years, we know that stores like Macy’s, Walmart, Gap, and Amazon are going to have huge deals on Labor Day that they haven’t yet announced as of this posting. If you can’t wait until then, shop some of these:

Carter’s is offering an extra 10 percent off some already ridiculously low prices on little kids’ clothing from August 21-23. And OshKosh’s end-of-summer sale includes discounts of up to 40 percent.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going on through August 30, so you can get both basics and designer clothing for you and your kids.

School Supplies

Right now, Office Depot is having a 75 percent off flash sale on school supplies. As you might expect, there are still great back-to-school deals to be had on Labor Day at Target, Walmart, Staples and Amazon. We’ll keep you updated on any specifics as soon as we know about them!

