Many girls and boys dream of being princes, princesses, and knights, but few are as lucky as Brittany Kerr Aldean and Jason Aldean’s daughter, Navy Rome, who has a castle in her own bedroom. Brittany Aldean took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of the magnificent structure in her 18-month-old’s “nursery” can you call it a nursery when it’s as big as some people’s homes?).

“The other half of baby girl’s nursery,” Kerr Aldean captioned the photo on Tuesday, having shared a pic of Navy’s bedroom a few weeks ago.

The toddler has a giant, two-story, multi-roomed playhouse built into the room. It’s got three entrances, and an “outdoor” deck space with a pergola on the second floor. It’s going to be ideal for quiet reading time and elaborate games of make-believe. But anyone with children can also probably envision that Navy and her older brother Memphis, 2, are eventually going to be climbing all over this thing and jumping off the second story.

The tasteful blue and gold details on the playhouse match the decor we see in the other half of Navy’s room, which includes floor-to-(super-high)-ceiling curtains around her crib, and not one but three chandeliers. In short, it is a room we would very much like to live in as full-grown adults.

“Angelic room for an angelic little girl,” Kerr Aldean wrote when she shared the first pic in July. Wow, we sure hope she is angelic. Otherwise all that off-white carpeting and those pretty pastel cushions are going to be, well, not so pretty very soon.

This so-called nursery is just one of the jaw-dropping rooms in the Aldeans’ sprawling Tennessee home, which they moved into in June. It’s got a bowling alley, a pool that’s fancier than most resorts, and a playroom with a ball pit and slide. And, of course, Memphis’ bedroom is also set up as a perfect fantasyland, complete with a bed in the shape of a ship. This all must present a constant conundrum for the little Aldeans: Which room should we play in now?

