This wasn’t a thing on our 2020 bingo card: Anderson Cooper has become a mom meme. Also, we found this out from the least likely of sources, the Wall Street Journal magazine. The CNN anchor discussed his Monday routine, as father of 3-month-old Wyatt, and he revealed that having a baby has made him addicted to iced coffee, among other unpredictable changes in his life.

“As soon as I’ve seen my son wake up and I feed him, I usually wait until he goes back to sleep,” he told the magazine. “He wakes up around 8:15 and by 10 he’s ready for another little nap. As soon as he goes down, I run and get an iced coffee and I cannot tell you the degree to which I look forward to that.”

Question: Does Cooper wear a “But first, coffee” T-shirt when he does this?

“I never really drank coffee until my son. It’s amazing,” the 53-year-old single dad added. “I now understand coffee, although I do think it’s basically just a narcotic. And we’ve all just accepted that, ‘Oh yeah, coffee’s not a drug, it’s just a drink.’ No, it’s not, it’s a drug. But everyone seems to think it’s okay, it’s legal.”

So, now that we’re done mocking the broadcast icon, we can go back to that other huge revelation you may have noticed in the second paragraph. Yep, Cooper said Wyatt doesn’t wake up until 8:15 in the morning. This is after sleeping 12 straight hours.

“I have an amazing nurse,” he said. “I’m not sure what she’s done, but I’m told there’s no Ambien or whiskey involved.”

We don’t know if this is the very same nanny whom Andy Cohen used to employ for his son before he recommended her to pal Cooper. Whoever she is, she needs to divulge her secret!

That long stretch of baby sleep (and, maybe some more iced coffee?) makes it easier for Cooper to be a bright-eyed and bushy tailed dad, who is already awake and eager to greet his son in this morning.

“He sleeps in this sleep sack, which I didn’t know was a thing, and he makes all these great sounds and he stretches and when he finally wakes up and sees you and smiles … it’s incredible,” Cooper said.

And here we’ll leave you with one more gushy, heart-melting Cooper quote: “I’ve often in my life felt like I was waiting for my actual life to begin — it’s obviously ridiculous because I’m 53 years old — but … I’ve been very focused on getting to some place, getting a story. Because I’m focused on him, it gives an order to everything.”

Anderson Cooper is one of many celebs who give their nannies the credit they deserve.