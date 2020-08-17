We are beginning to suspect that actual wizards work at Fisher-Price. How else to explain the toy company’s ability to deliver the most perfect role-playing toy for our current times: My Home Office? It’s an idea so zeitgeisty, Fisher-Price was scooped by a meme just a few weeks before the set’s release.

“Based on some of the most popular themes on social media, #food and #fitness, our toy designers are leaning into culture and turning every day adult items into toys that are sure to make parents laugh, with the expansion of our Role Play items,” reads a press release we received from Fisher-Price last week.

Designing and manufacturing toys takes a minute, so it’s hard to imagine that they pushed the Home Office into production after everyone starting working from home in March. That means the designers are either super lucky or were reacting to the beforetimes trend of parents for whom working from home was a privilege.

My Home Office toy includes a laptop and phone — with fabric “apps” that can be swapped out — a coffee cup, and a headset. It doesn’t include the wine and potato chips like the one in the meme, but it’s still good enough to have become the #1 best-selling toy on Amazon, even though it’s not available from the online retailer until August 28. (It is currently available in-store at Buy Buy Baby.)

The brand’s new Cutest Chef and Baby Biceps sets also fit in quite nicely with the mission of allowing toddlers to act out the things they see their parents doing day after day.

Given how hard it is to get hold of home-gym equipment these days, we wouldn’t be surprised if some parents tried to borrow their kids’ mini dumbbells. Good job, toy designers!

But for proof that they are not quite, we need only look to another new set in this collection: The Tiny Tourist. Just looking at it in 2020 is going to make some parents weep.

Fisher-Price is one of several toy brands making great choices for our children’s present and future.