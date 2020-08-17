Pottery Barn Kids’ New PAW Patrol Collection is The Stuff of Toddler Dreams

Just when you thought PAW Patrol couldn’t possibly take over your child’s life in any other way, Pottery Barn Kids just dropped the most adorable PAW Patrol collection that includes everything from seriously cute room décor to back-to-school supplies that will make returning to in-person school a little less scary feeling.

And if that’s not enough to get your kid bouncing off the walls, the kid-approved collab also features Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat candy bags so they can dress in PAW Patrol from head-to-toe. While Halloween will look a lot different this year, they can still make the most of it by dressing up as their favorite characters Skye, Chase, or Rubble at home or around the neighborhood.

In true Pottery Barn fashion, you can get most of these items personalized with a monogram (even the sheets) so they’ll feel even more special. If you want to get a head start on picking out their holiday pajamas, may we recommend these precious PAW Patrol pajamas you can customize? Talk about pup-tacular!

So, whether you’re looking to give your kiddo’s room a little refresh with some new bedding to encourage them to stick to their bedtime, or you’re on the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume, this game-changing collab has you covered. Below, check out our top picks from the irresistible collection that are guaranteed to put a smile on every kid’s face right now. Parents beware: Your kid’s going to want everything. Because is there ever such thing as too much PAW Patrol in a little kid’s eyes?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

PAW Patrol Mackenzie Backpack & Lunch Bundle

Mackenzie Backpack Bundle Image: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids.

If they’re heading back to the classroom this year, this must-have set will make the transition something they’ll look forward to. The backpack comes in small and large sizes so you can get the right fit for your child, and it’s made with waterproof material that’ll help it make it to the end of the year (and hopefully beyond).

PAW Patrol Mackenzie Backpack & Lunch Bundle $79.00+ Buy now

Organic PAW Patrol Pajama Set

Organic Pajamas Image: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids.

Getting them in bed will no longer be a chore with these cuddly pajamas in hand, which you can take to the next level by adding on personalization. Hint: It’s the perfect holiday pajama set, so you can cross one thing off of your list early.

Organic PAW Patrol Pajamas $39.50 Buy now

PAW Patrol Organic Toddler Sheet Set

Organic Sheet Set Image: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids.

Sweet dreams are made of this fun PAW Patrol sheet set, which is made with soft, organic cotton percale your toddler will love. The tightly woven weave and 200-thread count ensures these bedding essentials will hold up over time. You can even snag an extra pillowcase and personalize them.

PAW Patrol Organic Toddler Sheet Set $14.50+ Buy now

PAW Patrol Organic Duvet Cover

Organic Duvet Cover Image: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids.

No PAW Patrol bedroom would be complete without a cozy duvet to match the sheets. This machine-washable duvet will add an additional layer of fun to their bedroom while making bedtime less of a chore for everyone.

PAW Patrol Organic Duvet Cover $28.50+ Buy now

PAW Patrol Skye Costume

Skye Costume Image: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids.

While in-person Halloween parties will be on hold this year, there’s no reason they can’t dress up at home to keep the Halloween spirit alive. And perhaps your neighborhood is practicing socially distant trick-or-treating, so they may still be able to show off this adorable Skye costume around the block. The costume also comes in Marshall, Rubble, and Chase designs so they can even dress up with their friends.

PAW Patrol Skye Halloween Costume $89+ Buy now

For more fun back-to-school finds, check out our gallery below: