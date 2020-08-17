We are under no illusion that the average parent can give their baby everything that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan to provide for their baby girl. And that’s OK! You don’t need multiple estates and world fame to raise a kid. If, however, you just watched Katy Perry’s Smile Sunday tour of her baby’s nursery and felt a twinge of jealousy, we have some excellent news for you: Much of it is within your reach.

In case you missed it, Perry hosted a live video session with fans on Sunday, in anticipation of the release of her album Smile later this month. She took a minute to show us around her lovely pink nursery. Some of the items she shared are things you can add to your baby registry right now. A small caveat here: There are some details I cannot ascertain on short notice, considering that A) I am not an interior designer and do not have advance knowledge of wall sconces, so I’m stumped about hers; and B) I’m pretty sure KP is not buying her kid’s clothing off the rack. With that in mind here’s what I could gather for your real or virtual shopping pleasure.

Katy Perry gives a tour of her new nursery 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0xuCzwKRiK — Harley🎪 (@MyNameIsKatyCat) August 16, 2020

This was an easy one to I.D. as the popular Stokke Sleepi crib. Its cozy, nest-like oval shape has made it a favorite of parents for years now, since it fits in small spaces and still looks great in big ones.

Stokke Sleepi crib. Stokke.

Stokke Sleepi Crib $699.99 Buy now

We already know that Perry has developed an appreciation for comfy rocking chairs, and maybe was even shopping for one in this photo. She chose an extra-cushioned model. Our best bet is that it’s the Milo Glider from Crate & Barrel, which is currently on sale for $1,104.15.

You can find a similarly cushy chair for a fraction of the price at Wayfair.

Pillow-back swivel glider. Wayfair.

Gabby Pillowback Swivel Glider $279.00 Buy now

We had no idea a diaper-changing accessory could be so aesthetically pleasing until we laid our eyes on this, the Keekaroo Peanut Diaper Changer. It’s also easy to clean, which is worth that price alone.

Keekaroo Peanut Changer. Keekaroo.

Keekaroo Peanut Changer $129.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Any child of Katy Perry’s is probably going to love colorful, flashy, moving things. Little Kicky Perry can get started by staring at this PlanToys mobile, when she’s not looking at her mom, that is.

PlanToys Mobile. PlanToys.

PlanToys Mobile $25.00 Buy now

Have you been scrolling down just to get to this gem? The bad news is that there isn’t a line of Orlando Bloom-themed baby clothing available for everyone at the moment. The good news is that this is from Beloved, a longtime favorite apparel company of Perry’s, which allows users to custom print someone’s face on a number of clothing items. They don’t have baby items (yet?), but you can do this for a kids shirt or sweatshirt — with Bloom’s face or someone else’s.

A still from Katy Perry’s Smile Sunday live stream. Katy Perry.

Custom Sweatshirt $59.95 Buy now

I sincerely apologize for not being able to find this exact Eggo-print dress for you. Perhaps you will be just as delighted with an Eggo onesie?

L’Eggo baby. CuriousCurios.

Eggo Onesie $17.26 Buy now

Again, I can’t find these exact PJs and deeply suspect that they are not yet commercially available. But if you too are a fan of the retro aesthetic of cherries, we have an adorable alternative.

Cherry Onesie. OshKosh.

Cherry Fluttersleeve Bodysuit $9.00 Buy now

Now all you need is some oddly attractive clownish maternity wear and a massive pop music career, and you’re ready to be a mom just like Katy Perry!

