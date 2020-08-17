Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
home safe home
Newsletters
Newsletters

The Real Meaning Behind Ashley Graham’s Baby Name is So Sweet

Amelia Edelman
Ashley Graham and son Isaac
Image: Justin Ervin/Elle.
'Married at First Sight' Doug Hehner
Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin's Baby
Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin's Baby
Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin's Baby
View Gallery 26 Images

When Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in January 2020, she explained a bit about his name on her Pretty Big Deal podcast. Apparently, Ervin chose Isaac for his future son way back while he was in high school (!!). But this week on a virtual chat with Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Graham revealed the deeper meaning behind Teen Justin’s chosen name.

“When my husband and I were naming him,” Graham told Bush Hager, “Isaac means laughter, and we just really wanted a happy, laughing baby — and sure enough we got him.” Smart move to name your babe after something we could all use a little more of in our daily lives — especially in 2020.

And laughter, apparently, is something Isaac brings in droves: “He is so cute and so sweet and so happy,” Graham told Bush Hager. “The best parts are when he just looks at you and knows that it’s you, mamma, and he smiles. It’s just the best.”

She added that Erwin — with whom Graham is now celebrating her 10-year anniversary — is loving life with little Isaac and all his laughter, too. “Justin’s been really enjoying it too. He’s just such a great dad,” Graham said.

View this post on Instagram

after pool chilaxin

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

As for the rest of his name? Menelik was an emperor of Ethiopia; Giovanni (Italian for John) is in honor of Graham’s and Ervin’s grandfathers.

If you’re also in the market for a sweet, happy, lighthearted baby name, check out our list of names that mean “light.” 

Ashley Graham is just one of our favorite badass breastfeeding parents — these amazing breastfeeding protest pics show a lot more.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad