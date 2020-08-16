Chrissy Teigen’s entire Twitter account has been a treasure trove of information this weekend, as she’s answered fans’ questions and shared the entire story of how she found out she is expecting baby number three with husband John Legend. The whole thing is fascinating (as Teigen herself wrote, “Oh, it’s quite a story. lol”), but one little tweet, in particular, caught our attention: the one about how her kids, daughter Luna, age 4, and son Miles, age 2, reacted to the baby news.

Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous! https://t.co/I5VcMYY5Aa — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

“Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!” Teigen shared. While Miles apparently has not warmed up to his forthcoming big brother role yet, his sister’s reaction might prove that the enthusiasm comes with age — and experience! Luna, after all, has already been through this. And while Teigen didn’t divulge any details about just how she and Legend explained the baby news to their two kids, she did answer a fan’s question about how she told her husband.

Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly how she’d always imagined doing it.

I always had this big plan or picture of how I'd do it. Screaming, crying. But it wasn't that at all! Just shock. Just handed it to him with my mouth open. https://t.co/k6IhneixzM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

“I always had this big plan or picture of how I’d do it. Screaming, crying. But it wasn’t that at all! Just shock. Just handed it to him with my mouth open,” she explained. In earlier Tweets, the Cravings entrepreneur explained that taking a monthly pregnancy test is pretty much part of her monthly routine — and this positive result welcomed the exciting yet completely unexpected news.

Anyone who knows me knows I have taken a pregnancy test nearly every month since I was 21. I know it's weird. I just always, always wanted to see a positive. This was the time! https://t.co/igAW18q26f — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

“Anyone who knows me knows I have taken a pregnancy test nearly every month since I was 21. I know it’s weird. I just always, always wanted to see a positive. This was the time!” she revealed. Leading up to this announcement, the couple has been extremely open about their fertility struggles and IVF journey. Last year, she opened up to PEOPLE, saying: “[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid.”

We are so excited for the entire family and can’t wait to meet their newest addition!

