New motherhood sure looks like it suits the Bella Twins! Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth to their baby boys two weeks ago, and the sisters have slowly been sharing details about their lives as second-time and first-time mamas, respectively, since then. And while Nikki has been the more vocal twin on Twitter, her younger-by-16-minutes sister has been the one gracing us with photos on Instagram — and we’re absolutely loving her latest. Brie Bella shared a postpartum photo that’s so different from the ones we often see: A sweet, makeup-free selfie with her twin that shows both new mamas bare-faced and smiling serenely.

“Nothing makes postpartum more fun than with your sister 🤱🏻🤱🏻” she captioned the post, tagging Nikki and using the hashtag “#twoweekspostpartum.”

Look, being a new mom is capital H Hard, which is why we love seeing postpartum photos of all kinds — the good, and, and the ugly (and let’s be honest: the so-called “ugly” is often the truest and most relatable). And while we’d never criticize a mama for posting a “snap-back” pic she’s proud of, we really love that the Bella Twins’ postpartum selfie focuses not on their bodies, but on each other. Their village. With due dates just a week and a half apart from each other — and birth-days just a day apart — the sisters shared their entire pregnancies, and are so excited to raise their baby boys together.

Many of us can only dream of that kind of postpartum support: a best friend, right there with us, going through the same experiences at the same time. Plus, lucky Nikki gets the benefit of Brie’s motherhood experience, seeing as she’s already mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.

More fun? Indeed — no wonder they’re smiling!

