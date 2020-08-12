Joshua Jackson Snapped This Gorgeous Photo of Jodie Turner-Smith During Childbirth

How do we love Jodie Turner-Smith and Pacey, I mean Joshua Jackson as parents? Let us count the ways. Their fans demanded a baby pic; they shared a baby poop pic. They know whose “daddy” the ever-sexy Jackson really is. And now, Turner-Smith is opening up about her journey to motherhood — including her four-day labor with their daughter, for which Jackson was ever-present.

“Early in the morning on my third day of labour,” Turner-Smith told British Vogue in its September 2020 issue, out now, “my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter. In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness — a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”

It’s a “sacred process” alright — one that can be just as harrowing and terrifying as it can be beautiful. And Jackson’s raw snapshot of Turner-Smith in full birthing glory is so expressive, it completely captures the intensity, pain, and yet the weird, watchful peace that labor can bring.

Turner-Smith told the publication that not only was Jackson right there by her side during the seemingly endless labor; he’s been her rock throughout pregnancy and early parenthood, too.

“Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support,” she explained to Vogue. “Both of us were determined to create something different for ourselves. He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’ And there wasn’t.”

Now that’s #Dadgoals.

