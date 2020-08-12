When people say that every child is different and special, no one nods their heads as quickly as mothers like Jenna Dewan, who could tell from day one just how different her baby boy Callum was going to be from daughter Everly. All that nice experience she gained breastfeeding Everly seven years ago? All out the window when it came to nursing her second child after he was born in March.

“Ohhh breastfeeding. It’s incredible and it can also be really challenging,” Dewan wrote in an Instagram post about nursing Callum, her son with fiancé Steve Kazee. “From latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another, making more milk, when to pump … everything was different, and I found myself asking a lot of questions.”

It happens to be World Breastfeeding Awareness Month, so we’re happy to see the actor speak honestly about how it’s not always a smooth process, not even for experienced mamas. We know moms who had trouble with low supply with their first but nonstop leaking breasts with their second, and others who had it exactly the other way around. Because of this, it’s so helpful to be able to get honest, nonjudgmental help with feeding our babies, whether that’s through professional lactation consultants, online resources, or other breastfeeding parents.

Given her sponsorship deal with the Peanut app, a social-networking tool for moms, it was an obvious way for her to reach out for answers (while sharing about it on her accounts).

“There really is no other advice that compares to other moms who have been in exactly the same situation,” Dewan wrote. “I always believe that when women come together and share knowledge, we are so powerful.”

That’s another one in the win column for mom friends!

