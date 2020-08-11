Many of us would give almost anything to have been able to hire a night nurse in the first weeks of our babies’ lives, the way Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did. But if the new book Finding Freedom is to be believed, baby Archie’s night nurse was not the sanity saver she should have been. To the contrary, the story told in the book frightens us about the concept altogether.

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible,” reads a passage in the book by reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, according to Entertainment Tonight.

What on earth could she have done in the middle of her second night of caring for a newborn? We hope that it was more along the lines of taking photos of Archie to sell to the press and not something more insidious like putting him in physical danger.

Explosive new book about Harry and Meghan’s royal exit. @scobie, co-author of #FindingFreedom, gives our @DebRobertsABC an inside look at the couple’s side of the story. https://t.co/X8P82x9Dsv pic.twitter.com/L9fkvvAPGA — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 10, 2020

“The new parents hired a second night nurse, who did a good job, but due to the incident with the first nurse, neither of them felt comfortable getting a full sleep at night without going to regularly check on Archie,” the book continues, according to France24. “After a few weeks, they decided to take the nights themselves and completely deprived themselves of a night nurse.”

We don’t know what Scobie and Durand’s source was for Finding Freedom, but we can totally sympathize with that reaction. Imagine feeling so betrayed in those first, raw weeks of parenthood, and not knowing whom to trust with your child.

Last summer, there were inklings that Meghan and Harry had nanny trouble. The fact that they had hired a third nanny by July made headlines. The third hire makes complete sense, however, if they were done using a night nurse and instead needed someone to watch Archie during the day so that his parents could get back to their royal duties.

The harassment Meghan had been receiving from the press makes her protectiveness all the more understandable.

“The same people who abused me want to see me serve my child on a silver platter,” the book reports her as telling a friend when she didn’t want to make Archie’s christening public. “A child who will not be protected and who has no title. How does this make sense? Tell that to any mother in the world.”

In response to the book, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson has released a single statement, ET reports: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fortunately, it now seems like Meghan and Harry can now count themselves among these celebs who love their nannies.