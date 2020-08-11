Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is basically a pro at naming her babies, in our opinion. Some of us struggle to come up with just one boy name and one girl name for our list, and here this mom has managed to pick an adorable, meaningful moniker for her fourth son, following Isaac Elliott Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, and Lux Russell Lowry.

OK, we strung that out for long enough. The baby’s name is Romello Creed Lopez. According to Lowry’s Instagram on Monday, the reality star plans to call him Creed.

“Creed, guiding principle,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the baby boy, who was born on July 30. Draped on his crib is a customized “Creed” blanket from Shophighway3, which sponsored her post, because a mom of four has to earn a living.

“I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now,” she told E! last month when announcing his birth. Lowry also later revealed in her Instagram Stories that she ate her placenta in a smoothie.

That’s the kind of hippie move that may have hinted that she named her boy after the loopy character from The Office. But she responded to one comment saying she got the name from a movie. We assume that means the Rocky spinoff Creed movies. We heartily approve. Romello is an unusual name that’s likely a variation of the Latin name Romulus, the founder of Rome.

Little Creed and big brother Lux are both her sons with ex Chris Lopez.

Each of her sons has such a unique name from the other, ranging from classic to historic to unconventional. That, we think, leaves these boys room to grow into individuals forging their own paths, too.

