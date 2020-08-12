Meghan Markle’s Favorite Chic Stroller is on Major Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Last year, Meghan Markle “shunned” the royal tradition of pushing around baby Archie in the Silver Cross pram, and while it wasn’t an entirely surprising move, it still made heads turn. Instead, she sported a seriously chic Bugaboo Fox stroller that every mom wants to this day, and now you can get the coveted look for less because some of Bugaboo’s strollers are on major sale at Nordstrom right now.

While Markle’s been known to sport affordable finds from brands like Rothy’s and Everlane, this stroller sadly does not fall into that category. According to the U.K. publication Mirror, it was actually a gift from a friend — can we be friends with them too?

The particular style she was seen using had an over $1,200 price tag (ouch), but luckily a handful of Bugaboo styles are 20 percent off during this hidden Nordstrom sale. There’s even one style just over $400, and some others are between $600-$700. Sure, it’s not exactly the bargain of the century, but some of these are almost half off the price of Markle’s style. Not too shabby!

These picks may not part of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, but once you’ve checked out these royal-approved strollers, check out the rest of the mega baby deals part of the highly anticipated annual sale (we’re talking steals on Nuna and Stokke). The Meghan Markle effect is no joke, so if you want to give your newborn (and you) the royal treatment, what better way than with this stroller that’ll help you carry them around in style?

We’re not sure how long this sale will last, especially because these items have the Meghan Markle stamp of approval, so this isn’t something you should sleep on. Bugaboo, we’ll gladly let you take allll of our money.

Bee5 Mineral Fabric Set Complete Stroller

Made for on-the-go parents, this stroller boasts an easy-collapse design so you can toss it in the car or public transit without breaking a sweat. It’s light enough to maneuver with just one hand, and the fabric is removable and machine washable — now that’s music to our ears.

Bee5 Complete Stroller

This stroller is similar to the style above, but comes in different colorways if you want something a bit more bright and cheaper. The super lightweight style offers features that both parents and kids love, like a reversible seat, adjustable pushbar, and multi-position recline.

Fox 2 Complete Stroller

Okay, this one is not on sale but it’s the 2.0 version of Markle’s, so if you really want the identical look and budget’s no obstacle, be our guest. This fully loaded stroller is compact, lightweight, and has all the bells and whistles you need to give baby a comfy experience.

Ant Complete Stroller

Just as its name suggests, this stroller is the smallest Bugaboo style and is also the most affordable. The compact size is a must for travel — it’s small enough to carry on most airlines — and it offers ample storage thanks to the rear luggage basket and underseat basket. At just over $400, this one is a steal in comparison to Markle’s go-to style.

Bee5 Stroller Sun Canopy

If you’ve already gotten on the Bugaboo train, you can still refresh your stroller by updating it with a new extendable sun canopy. This wallet-friendly attachment comes in six colors, from pink to yellow, so you can add a pop of color to your stroller instantly.

