If you’re fans of country superstar Jason Aldean, his wife Brittany, and their darling kids — 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy — you probably know that the couple recently completed construction on their Tennessee dream home. Brittany Aldean has been sharing virtual tours and stunning snapshots on social media ever since, and each image is more impressive than the next. Seriously, we have home (or should we say estate) envy. But yesterday, Brittany shared what may be our favorite pic yet: a photo of Memphis’ bedroom.

“A bed fit for my little king👑” she captioned the post. A bed fit for a pirate king, actually! The ship-shaped bed is complete with mast and sail, plus a ladder and deck and a ship’s wheel. And in keeping with the seaworthy theme, did you catch that adorable stuffed shark chair off to the side?

Brittany gave fans a first glimpse of the room when she posted this sweet snap of husband Jason reading to Memphis in the room. Even that cuteness didn’t distract commenters from That.Bed. “I think that’s the coolest bed I’ve ever seen!!” moonpatrol98 wrote.

Other fans wanted to know where the clearly custom-made bed came from — and no details from either Aldean on that front. But we did find a lookalike for that toothy shark chair — at Target, no less:

Courtesy of Target.

Sharky the Shark Kids Beanbag Chair $67.99 Buy now

For now, we’ll just have to have our own sweet dreams about this treasure of a kids room, with its amazing bed and soothing color palette. But ummm…don’t let our kids see this, okay?

