Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Their Baby’s First Photo & Elegant Name

We first heard the news that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed a baby daughter via a video Schwarzenegger Pratt’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger posted Sunday night. And now the parents themselves have had their say, posting their baby girl’s first photo (face-free, sigh) as well as her surprisingly elegant name.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram Monday.

“We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Papa Pratt was a bit wordier in his post, adding two Psalms to Schwarzenegger’s text (in case you missed any of the recent Pratt controversy, you can read plenty more about his “open-door” Christianity here). He wrote:

“Psalm 126:3 / The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. / Psalm 127:3-4 / Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

But anyway, back to the name! Lyla means “from the island” (Manhattan, perhaps?) and has a ton of elegant variations, from the French Lylou to the Hebrew Lailah (meaning queen or angel of the night, badass). Meanwhile Maria can mean everything from “rebellious” to “bitter” to “wished-for child,” so we may just have to wait on more intel from the Schwarzenegger-Pratt parents on that one. We can’t wait to find out more about this adorable little gal.

