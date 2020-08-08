Katy Perry has gone from “poopedstar” back to pop star! Well into her pregnancy, the ‘California Girls’ singer is understandably exhausted while waiting for her baby girl to arrive. (ICYMI: In her latest Instagram post, she not only calls herself a “poopedstar” but added the geotag, ‘I’ve Had It.”) And seriously, anyone who has been pregant in the summer can relate — which is why we’re happy to see that the first-time mama-to-be has clearly gotten a little bit of her groove back.

Yesterday, Orlando Bloom shared an adorable video of his fianceé appearing to be asleep in the passenger seat while they were driving when he asks her what day of the week it is. When she appears too exhausted to answer, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ alum answers his own question: “It’s Friday then!” he said. And like basically all of us, the prospect of the end of the work week seems to revivedthe artist and give her some energy. Perry pops out of the car, bares her bump (I mean, she’s about to work up a sweat!) and busts out a few dance moves while ‘Push The Feeling On’ plays inside the car. And then — understandably at this stage in her pregnancy — she bends over in playful exhaustion before getting back into the car. Take a look:

Despite being at that not-so-fun point in pregnancy, it’s sweet to see that Perry is still letting her positive and playful spark shine through.

This captured moment comes after she shared a photo on her Instagram showing herself sacked out in a cushioned chair with her feet up, taking a break from shopping for items ahead of her daughter’s arrival.

“I’ve Had It,” she used as a geotag and added “poopedstar” as her caption. In support, Bloom commented sweetly, “I love you.”

Earlier this month, Perry opened up to PEOPLE about her previous anxieties surrounding her motherhood. “I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” she admitted to the outlet.

Undergoing the Hoffman process — a week-long retreat designed to rewire deeply entrenched negative behaviors from childhood — helped her change her mindset. “It changed my life, and it’s changed Orlando’s life and many of my friends’ lives,” she told the publication. “It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It’s just given me a lot more freedom.”

Before you go, check out all of the celebrities expecting babies in 2020:



