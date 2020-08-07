When we hear about celebrities like Kristen Wiig having their babies through surrogacy in secret, sometimes our minds go to an uncharitable place: Here are women who can have it all because of their fame and money. That, of course, is not the real story with most parents. And as Kristen Wiig herself revealed in an interview with InStyle, the true story was a painful one filled with self-doubt … until she got her happy ending: twins!

“It was a very long road,” Wiig told InStyle’s Laura Brown of her process, which began with three years of her and fiancé Avi Rothman trying IVF. “Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn’t myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache.”

Brown mentioned that she saw Wiig during this time and registered that she was on a “lower frequency.” Wiig agreed that’s how she felt. It wasn’t just that the shots were difficult or painful, but that she was internalizing her infertility struggle.

“You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads,” she said.

In her determination, she initially told her doctor not to bring up to possibility of trying other routes such as surrogacy. When she finally did choose that path, she still felt self-doubt.

“I was over the moon feeling them kick for the first time, but then I would get in my head and ask myself all these questions, like, ‘Why couldn’t I do this?'” Wiig said.

Now, on the other side of this story as Wiig is quarantining with her 9-month-old twins, she said it was all meant to be. Though because of what she felt was an “isolating experience” for herself, she is taking this time to speak more publicly about it to help others.

“I wish I had talked about it more and asked for more help,” she said. “There’s such a support system out there!”

