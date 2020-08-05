Amy Schumer took us through her first pregnancy journey on social media, on her comedy tour, and on her new HBO Max series, Expecting Amy. So, of course we’ve been eagerly following her as she underwent IVF procedures to give baby Gene a sibling. Now, the comedian has declared that she will not put her body through a complicated pregnancy a second time around.

“I’m never going to be pregnant again,” Schumer said on the What to Expect podcast on Wednesday. “I also have really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis. I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me.”

While neither endometriosis (when uterine tissue grows outside the uterus) nor adenomyosis (when the tissue grows in the muscle wall of the uterus) is necessarily deadly to pregnant women, they are painful complications that make it difficult to conceive. But when you add to those the extremity of the hyperemesis gravidarum Schumer endured, you can understand her worry about how much she can put her body through.

“Basically, [there’s] a 90 percent chance I’ll have [hyperemesis] again,” she told What to Expect.

Last month, Schumer seemed to be joking when she mentioned to Today Parents that she was considering using a surrogate, but this time she sounded more certain about it.

“I went through IVF and we got one normal [embryo] and two mosaics,” she said on the podcast. “We’re thinking seriously about taking the surrogacy route. COVID-19 kind of put everything on hold, but we do want more. I hope that’s in the cards for us.”

Asked what words she has for other women going through IVF, she said, “They’re warriors. I just think it’s the hardest thing. Women are supposed to be tough and suck it up and not complain. Men will never understand what going through IVF is like. I know how hard it is, and I know how strong they are.”

Hearing Schumer speak glowingly about 14-month-old Gene, we can see why she was willing to do it all again, which is funny considering that she said she never even thought about being a mother until she met her husband Chris Fischer.

“[Gene] wants to walk out the door and get his own apartment,” she said, describing how her toddler has been walking since he was 10 months old. “He’s just saying a couple words, but every day it’s the best. everybody tells you it keeps getting better. Getting to spend all this time with him has been amazing.”

That’s not to say Schumer and Fischer have had the easiest time of parenthood.

“We laugh at ourselves because we fail so hard all the time,” she said. “The first time we gave him a bath … when it was over and he was finally in bed, we were just covered in water and laughing. Like anything else, you have to do something a lot to get good at it, so you’re not going to be amazing right away, and you have to forgive yourself for that.”

That should be every parent’s mantra, every single day.

