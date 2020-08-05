Congratulations, mom-shamers and gender-norm enthusiasts, at least one of your wishes has come true at long last: Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick has cut his hair. To be more precise, someone shaved off all his luxurious long locks. And we’re pretty certain this wasn’t a decision Kardashian made because some internet bullies told her he looked like a girl.

“I am not OK,” is how Kardashian captioned the photo of 5-year-old Reign standing on a lawn and showing off his buzzed head. But in case you worried that her comment was a sign of disapproval, when friend Simon Huck told her that he is “living for this new look,” she replied, “I love it.”

We’re thinking her “not OK” is actually because cutting off that lovely hair of his made Reign look suddenly like a big kid — which he’s probably very pleased about but we know what shock that is for moms, especially when it comes to their youngest. He is every bit as adorable as ever, but he also looks so much like big brother Mason, we had to do a double take. What is time?!

She is certainly feeling sentimental about this. When her friend Melissa Kolker commented, “Tell me you saved his hair,” Kardashian wrote back, “It will be with me forever.”

Of course, to that, there were the opinionated viewers who chimed in to say she should donate it, because people have apparently still not learned to stop telling her what to do with her son’s hair.

This new cut marks the end of a battle between Kardashian and the mom-shamers who have written in on her Instagram posts time and time again to recommend she cut that his long hair.

“Is Reign a boy or a girl? I’m confused with his hair,” one easily befuddled person wrote on her Easter post.

“Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” Kardashian replied.

One thing remains to be seen: What will those people do with their time now?

