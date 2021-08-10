Cute Toilet Seat Covers for Kids to Make Potty Training a Breeze

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by past disastrous experiences while potty training or you’re scared of doing it the first time, you’re not alone. Having your child slip in and then having to clean up the unwanted splashes isn’t exactly your idea of fun, but it’s part of the job. Chances are that there’s a long list of things that could go wrong running through your head that no potty training book can prepare you for. To make things slightly easier, you should enlist a toilet seat cover for kids to make the process less messy.

Related story Perfect Disposable Party Cups for Every Occasion

Having a portable, easily-accessible toilet seat cover for kids is great to use at home and while you’re on vacation. That way, you don’t have to worry about the restroom situation while you’re on the road. These covers fit most toilets and come with some come with a pouch so you can carry it without giving away what is inside. With kid-friendly designs that they’ll love, potty training is about to become so much easier.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. PandaEar Toilet Seat Cover If you want to make potty training as fun as possible, this toilet seat cover for kids will be an adorable addition to an overwhelming process. This folding toilet seat is safe and super easy to install into any bathroom, so you can take it with you on vacation. With this set, you can prevent your child falling through the toilet, and the no-slip silicone pads ensure it won’t pinch little fingers. Not to mention, the friendly frog design will make them actually want to use it. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon. PandaEar Toilet Seat Cover $8.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. Portable Potty Seat This travel toilet seat cover for kids is made with safe, non-toxic and odorless material so you can have peace of mind that it’s safe for your child — especially if they have sensitive skin. The foldable design allows you to easily install it into most toilets so you can take it with you on the go. Additionally, the splash-proof design prevents spills and the cleaning up you’d have to do after. It also comes with a handy bag so you can take it with you easily and have a place to store it when not in use. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon. Portable Potty Seat $13.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Disposable Toilet Seat If you’re looking for something to cover public restrooms, then you need one of these disposable toilet seat covers for kids. You’ll get two packs that include 12 covers so you have plenty on hand. They’re large enough to cover any toilet and have excess material so your kid can hold onto the toilet without touching the toilet. The fun design for kids will make them look forward to using the restroom. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon. Disposable Toilet Seat $9.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Gimars Upgrade Folding Large Non Slip Silicone This adorable potty training seat cover doesn’t leave any gaps between the toilet and seat, so you won’t have to worry about pinching. It boasts a foldable design so you can easily take it with you while you’re out and about or traveling. Plus, the sweet design should hopefully encourage them to use the toilet. Image: Gimars Store. Gimars Upgrade Folding Large Non Slip Silicone $14.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up