While many of us have basically given up on buying clothing that isn’t loungewear for ourselves this year, our kids keep growing, and our teens aren’t about to stop caring about their image anytime soon. After a successful launch of a Gap Teen collection for girls this spring, the retailer is back with more options for them and teen boys this week. Plus they’ve got some exciting offerings for younger kids, and there’s some new kids masks coming soon. It’s all so adorable that we don’t really mind that Gap, is about to take all the money we would have been spending on work clothes.

Gap Teen’s girls offerings build on that beachy, eco-friendly collection that dropped in April, and it’s looking more ’90s than a 90210 rerun. Prepare your children for all your tales about the good-old days as you shop for back-to-school kids clothing.

Now, in addition to acid-washed denim jackets and striped Ts, girls can prepare for fall with items like a black cropped sherpa bomber jacket, made from 70 percent recycled polyester.

Cropped Sherpa Bomber $74.00 Buy now

There are also high-rise crop barrel jeans, which employ extra seams as a design element.

High-Rise Crop Barrel Jeans $47.00 Buy now

And if those aren’t ’90s enough, how about pairing a boxy Friends T-shirt with a pair of overalls?

Friends T-shirt $24.00 Buy now

As for the boys styles, there is (of course!) a very handsome blue plaid shirt-jacket that improves on our childhood staple by being made of mostly recycled material. There’s a puffer vest and a hoodie for the fall too.

Plaid Shirt Jacket $84.00 Buy now

Lest the boys get jealous of those Friends shirts, they too, can wear your nostalgia in the form of MTV, Beastie Boys, RUN-DMC and Wu-Tang Clan shirts, which are also 50 percent recycled.

Graphic T-Shirts $24.00 Buy now

For the younger kids clothing options, Gap is launching a new capsule collection with National Geographic. It includes inspiring T-shirts (made from 100 percent organic cotton) and sweatshirts. Our personal favorite is this toddler style with a built-in backpack that parents won’t have to carry for their tired kids.

National Geographic T-Shirt $19.00 Buy now

Last but not least, on August 17, the retailer will be debuting a whole new collection of character-themed (from Batman to Hello Kitty to SpongeBob) face masks for kids ages 4 and up. Stay tuned, because you know we’ll be all over that!

