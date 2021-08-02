Let us rejoice: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here to cure our end of summer blues, and the baby deals in particular are out of this world. While the coveted once-a-year-sale was pushed back last year due to the pandemic, it’s right on time this year. While you can save big on clothing and fun designer items, of course, the baby and kids gear on sale is truly a lifesaver for parents — and you’re going to want everything.

So what can parents score? Unlike traditional sales, which mark down older products, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is all new products from top brands and designers. We’re talking slashed prices on brand new cult-favorite baby products like chic strollers, car seats, high chairs and more. From Stokke to Nuna, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has some mega high-profile baby products you can’t get on sale just any day. There’s also plenty of kids clothing on sale to get your little ones ready for back-to-school, whether they’ll be doing remote learning or heading back in person.

Ahead, check out our favorite baby gear picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and shop them now because they won’t last long. The sale ends August 13th!

This super chic stroller and sling bag set is a lifesaver for parents. It’s a compact multimode stroller that can be maneuvered with one hand and four modes of use including rear-and forward-facing options. Made of premium fabrics there’s a UPF 50+ canopy with a peekaboo window and ventilation panel. The included a companion zip-up sling bag that can be used on or off the handle. Accommodates babies up to 50 pounds.

This complete travel set will safely take your little one on all of the family’s on-the-go adventures. Besides the stroller being light-weight and multimode ready, you can either click in the car seat or transform the stroller into a flat-laying pram bassinet. This stylish stroller also collapses flat for easy storage and the handle has an adjustable height. The stroller holds babies up to 50 pounds and the car seat is for babies up to 30 pounds.

High chairs just got a major facelift thanks to this ergonomic minimalist version that won’t clash with your kitchen décor. This adjustable high chair will securely fit a 6-month-old up to a 3-year-old — this high chair is going to see lots of mushy peas. This easy to clean chair is lightweight, travels well and includes a tray, five-point harness and adjustable footrest.

This ultra-portable baby bath tub is something every parent needs while traveling or if they just want a bath tub they can stow away at home. This brilliant tub folds away and boasts a temperature-sensitive plug so you can ensure that the water is safe for your little one. The newborn insert helps keep your brand-new baby comfy and can be removed as they grow.

