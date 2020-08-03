The entire world may not be normal right now, but one thing that never ceases to keep us grounded and at peace is Costco. Our favorite warehouse retailer has been our go-to source for just about everything during this pandemic (hi, paper products and face masks!) and shopping there just brings us a sense of normalcy. And thankfully, they’re not canceling Halloween this year— at least when it comes to costumes — because Costco’s already selling kids Halloween costumes online. And they’re completely adorable, as expected.

Sure, Halloween parties will most likely be out of the question, but there’s no reason your kids can’t still dress up at home. And perhaps socially distant trick-or-treating will be a thing this year, so the sugar rush can still go on. Instead of heading to a crowded Halloween store, pick up your child’s costume online at Costco’s website. They currently have 16 kids costumes for sale online, ranging from a firefighter to a majestic green fairy, all priced at a reasonable $32.99. Snag one for your kiddo before they sell out. And if you don’t already have a Costco membership you can sign up for one here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Teetot. Teetot.

If your kid is obsessed with all things unicorns, consider your costume search over.

Teetot Unicorn Child Costume $32.99 Buy now

Image: Teetot.

Your little one can pay tribute to first responders with this costume, which comes with realistic gear, such as a real whistle.

Teetot Firefighter Child Costume $32.99 Buy now

Image: Teetot. Teetot.

With a glittering wand, iridescent wings, and headband with sequins and ruffles, this costume is what dreams are made of.

Teetot Butterfly Princess Child Costume $32.99 Buy now

To make things sweeter (literally), you can add on a box of candy and cookie packs so you can get your Halloween shopping done in one easy swoop. It looks like there are also a few decorations you can buy too — like an LED pumpkin and dueling banjo skeletons — so we can only dream about what Costco has in-store. If you ask us, the best part about Halloween is being spooked by the most haunting decorations in the neighborhood, and there’s no reason we can’t continue that safe tradition while walking around in a costume.

If you need us, we’ll be anxiously awaiting the Christmas décor drop, so stay tuned on that.

Before you go, check out our gallery of Costco’s best products below: