We can’t imagine what it’s like to be going through a breakup as a celebrity, forever followed by paparazzi and seeing photos of your ex with their new love, as Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been since announcing their split in May. That’s why we’re so darn impressed to hear Green describe how carefully they’re trying to co-parent their three children together, as well as Green’s eldest son.

“I think it’s going as well as it can,” Green told the Hollywood Raw podcast, brought to our attention by Hollywood Life. “There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go.”

They may be learning as they go, but this also isn’t the first time the parents of Noah (7), Bodhi (6), and Journey (3), have navigated these waters. Fox and Green have split before, back in 2015, though Noah and Bodhi were much younger. Green also went through this before with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. Green and Fox reportedly fought Marcil for custody of son Kassius, who is now 18. In 2018, Marcil wrote on Instagram that for years, Fox and Green cut Kassius out of their lives and didn’t even let him meet his younger siblings. That changed last year, and Green has posted photos himself spending time with the teen. Still, we’re pretty sure that situation is informing how the two navigate co-parenting this time around.

“The important thing for us is communicating as much as we can,” Green told Hollywood Raw. “I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience for them or it’s OK and they feel safe in it and they feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone; things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different.”

One thing that has eased the transition for the children, Green noted, is that they’ve spent years working through busy work schedules that took them away from home.

“This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years,” he said. “When one person is traveling and working, the other will step in and take care of things at home and the kids. This situation is no different. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”

Things are a bit more complicated, now that Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly, and Green has been photographed on dates with various women, including Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. But the actor maintained that it’s all good.

“I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy — because nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We’re taking it day by day.”

