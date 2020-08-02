Tia Mowry Reveals Her Parenting Essentials, Including The Goonies

When I told my sister that I was about to publish an interview with Tia Mowry, she shrieked and proceeded to sing the Sister Sister theme song at high volume — and, I’ll admit, I joined her. It’s been so much fun to grow up alongside Mowry and her sister Tamera from their ’90s start in sitcoms and the singing group Voices (remember?!) through their adulthood, motherhood, and more. These days, Tia is quite the multi-hyphenate: author, actor, voiceover artist, podcaster, social media influencer, entrepreneur, reality star — she even had her own cooking show — and of course mom of two, Cree and Cairo, with husband Cory Hardrict.

We’ve long loved Tia’s honesty as a mom, too. From her very real birth fears to her approach to postpartum body love, we already knew she’s a mom we want to hang with, well before connecting with her this week about the launch of her new vitamin line, Anser. Plus, we also already knew Mowry has been having a bang-up time quarantining with kids, just like the rest of us — as evidenced by her daughter’s delightful pantyliner craft project — so we were especially stoked to pick her brain for her product recs, favorite apps and more concrete steps she’s taking on the daily to keep her family afloat during this weird, wild year.

The books my kids are currently obsessed with

“Anything Dr. Seuss or Berenstain Bears! We love all those books. I also got these great books from The Tot called Little People, Big Dreams —they’re about different types of women you look up to that I’m teaching my daughter about, including Rosa Parks, Anne Frank, Mother Theresa, and Frida Kahlo.”

What I’m currently reading myself

“The Four Agreements is a great and easy read. Even though I’ve read it several times before, I always like to revisit it.”

The snacks I always keep on hand for my kids

“Fresh fruit is a great snack, and eating it is a healthy habit for the kids to develop; if you start them young, hopefully the habit carries over to when they’re older. Our favorites right now are blueberries, bananas, raspberries, oranges, and pears. I’m also a big fan of crackers and puffs, especially those that are plant–based. We have some infused with lentils, broccoli, and spinach. Also turkey jerky for Cree! Organic sea salt potato chips and popcorn (no popcorn for Cairo though; she’s too little). Pureed snacks in squeezable packages are also great for the kids. We like the ones that are chia-seed-based with blueberries or pear.”

The beauty product that’s always in my bag

“Lip balm and hand lotion! Kiehl’s is a favorite. They also make a hydrating mist I love; I have the cactus flower and Tibetan ginseng. I’m also a big fan of Saje wellness. They have this natural perfume (Ananda) that I think is really cool.”

The apps that make my life as a parent easier

“I use my Calm app every day. Meditation is essential for me to feel balanced, especially with everything that’s going on in the world right now. And I love Tik Tok! It’s a great way to have tons of fun at home and keep everyone busy.”

The parenting accounts I love to follow on Instagram

“The Tot is a favorite go-to. It’s very well–rounded. They have articles on everything from postpartum depression to teaching your kids about food groups. It feels very much like a council or a community, a place where moms can come together and learn about parenting. It also has a place where you can shop! Everything I’ve had for Cairo from birth to now, they’ve helped me with. They have a concierge / personal shopper, which makes things so easy. You just tell them where your child is in their development and they recommend toys, high chairs, etc. They also have great clothes! And everything on the site is chemical-free, and it’s been tested and approved by the Tot family.

“Busy Toddler is another IG account I follow. It’s was started by a mom who was trying to keep her toddler busy (hence the name, haha). It helps you find innovative ways to entertain your toddler, which has been so helpful during quarantine, as we can’t go to Cairo’s regular activities. It definitely keeps her busy!”

The non-screen activities that keep my kids occupied for hours

“It’s different for each of my kids. Cairo is definitely into art. We got her a Montessori table where she can paint and draw. We do that once a day and she absolutely loves it. And Cree has been exercising. He’s very athletic, so we like to keep him moving. He’s playing basketball right now! He also does running, jumping jacks, whatever tires him out.”

The TV / movies I actually enjoy watching with my kids

“I really enjoy introducing them to all the movies I grew up on: The Goonies, The Wiz, The Neverending Story, Richie Rich, The Sandlot, etc. Tonight we’re watching ET! I get this nostalgic feeling remembering all the things I was doing with my family when I saw these movies for the first time, and I love that I can now watch them with my kids. These movies really stand the test of time!”

The kid-friendly music I don’t hate playing around the house

“We’re huge fans of Spotify. I love that it caters to kids with channels, like Disney Kids. Cairo loves anything from Frozen — ‘into the unknown!’ Also Moana and Aladdin. I’ve heard them all a million times, but I love that it puts a smile on Cairo’s face.”

The subscriptions I love for the kids

“Monti Kids [by recent Momsessed star Zahra Kazan!] is a Montessori baby program; they send boxes of toys catered to developmental needs as your kids age. You can start from newborn and go into toddler years. A similar program is Lovevery [by yet another supermom Momsessed feature, Jessica Rolph], which sends Montessori plus Waldorf plus neuroscience toys.”

My favorite kids health products

“Of course, Anser Kids Gummies are a favorite! My kids love taking them because they’re delicious, and I love that they’re packed with vitamins. KidSafe is an essential oil we put in a diffuser. They have health-boosting scents like vitamin C and peppermint with great names like Germ Destroyer and Sniffle Stopper.”

The kid’s brands I’ve been glad to discover

“From furniture to accessories, Pottery Barn Kids is my go–to for anything dealing with décor. Absolutely love them. My top pick right now is Lorena Canals! I’ve fallen in love with the brand; they have the most amazing rugs that are washable. And when you’re dealing with toddlers, that’s what you’re gonna need. Consciously is a shoe brand that uses recyclable materials. They’re consciously aware of throwing things away. Also The Tot. I pretty much buy all her clothes from there. They have so many amazing brands. Oh, and this brand from London: Age of Innocence! I get lots of Cairo’s dressy shoes form there.”

How I keep my mom wardrobe on point

“I love Lele Sadoughi headbands! My fave is the denim candy-jeweled one, but I have quite a few. I usually put one on with a Cynthia Rowley dress — I’m obsessed with her dresses. They’re the best mom dresses: easy, flowy, full of color! I love them. Add sandals or sneakers and you’re ready to go.”

