When we read the news that Barbie has launched her seventh campaign for president, we were thrilled, naturally. Since 1992, the 11-inch wonder has been running for the nation’s highest office, reminding girls that we should (theoretically?) be able to lead this country. For some reason, Donald Trump Jr., an adult who supposedly has a job, felt the need to comment on her latest campaign, and we are very amused by Mattel’s response.

Before we let a man steal the spotlight from a woman in politics yet again, let’s take a minute to admire Barbie 2020. This time around, our candidate is a Black Barbie — one who actually has curly hair and dark skin — and she’s accompanied by two members of her campaign, a manager and a fundraiser, as well as a voter. All four are available in a set for $39.99.

Along with the dolls, Mattel is encouraging parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the political process. Barbie’s site includes informative printouts and a link to a course called Help Her Lead, developed with the organization She Should Run, which lets adults teach young girls about fighting gender and racial discrimination and finding the confidence to lead others.

Barbie Campaign Team $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Absolutely none of this content or anything about the doll has anything to indicate a partisan leaning. And yet, after being suspended from Twitter for spreading false information about COVID-19, Trump Jr. returned to the platform to take a swipe at Barbie.

“‘Voter’ Barbie must be a Democrat because she’s already wearing an ‘I Voted’ sticker and yet she’s got another ballot in her hand,” wrote the 42-year-old businessman about a toy made for children.

“Voter” Barbie must be a Democrat because she’s already wearing an “I Voted” sticker and yet she’s got another ballot in her hand. 🤔 https://t.co/kmOR09fUS6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

Several Twitter users informed Trump that in most places, you actually get your “I Voted” sticker along with your ballot to fill out, whether you vote by mail or in person.

Barbie’s meditation practice must be working, because she and her friends maintained the high ground and did not respond to his accusation. But a spokesperson for Mattel did respond to TMZ’s query about his comments.

“Barbie is not, and has never been, affiliated with a political party,” they told the site. “Barbie has always encouraged girls to stand up for what they believe in and shows them they can be anything. … This doll set highlights a range of leadership roles to pique their interest in shaping the future and raise their voices – from the podium to the polls. This set also provides a tool to allow families to have conversations around important events and cultural moments through play.”

Now, to cleanse that exchange from your mind, enjoy this video of girls talking about their own power.

From the classroom to the community – and someday, the country – #Barbie asked the next generation of girls what it takes to be a good leader.

Did any of their answers make your list? #Barbie2020 #YouCanBeAnything pic.twitter.com/m6ht3FgJ8G — Barbie (@Barbie) July 28, 2020

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mattel is just one of the toy brands we love to support when shopping with our wallets.