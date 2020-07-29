Pretty Little Liars alumna Sasha Pieterse made quite a statement as she joined the #challengeaccepted #womensupportingwomen Instagram trend this week, posting a topless photo of herself that shows off her baby bump in its full glory. That is certainly one way to celebrate the beauty of being a woman — as well as the support we need from each other.

“Challenge accepted,” Pieterse wrote, before sharing a bit of a pregnancy update: “[A]lready sleep-deprived but enjoying every moment. During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always. #womensupportingwomen oh, and #freethenipple 😉”

Pieterse is one of many other women, both famous and not, flooding our feeds with black-and-white photos for this Instagram challenge meant to encourage us to lift each other up.

As our sister site Stylecaster’s Bella Gerard has pointed out, these posts feel slightly performative without any activism or charitable element attached to them. Read her article for places to donate to change that fact.

But you could also argue that Pieterse is doing her part just by showing off her pregnant body. It is, after all, something she worked hard to get. The actor suffers from PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), an endocrine disorder which often causes infertility if untreated. But in May, she announced that she and husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child in October. That’s one way to give hope to others who fear they might not be able to conceive a baby of their own.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of Sheaffer kissing her bump. “[W]e will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

