Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Just Spilled Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ 3rd Baby’s Name

Well, it’s a big week for Blake Lively / Ryan Reynolds baby news. Or is it? Yesterday Blake Lively was joking that Ryan Reynolds “just got me pregnant” via video clip, and today fans are insisting that the beans have been spilled regarding the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third kid. And who could have possibly spilled said beans, you ask? Why, Taylor Swift of course!

Yeah, that news came as something as a surprise to us, too. But the fans are convinced that Taylor Swift’s newly released studio album, Folklore, contains a not-so-stealth mention of not only Reynolds and Lively’s eldest kids, Inez and James, but also their 9-month-old baby, whose name has yet to be made public.

“You heard the rumors from Inez,” sings Swift on the track “Betty.” “You can’t believe a word she says / Most times, but this time it was true / The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you… She said, ‘James, get in, let’s drive’ / Those days turned into nights / Slept next to her, but / I dreamt of you all summer long.”

And with Betty as the song’s namesake and addressee, listeners think it’s a reference to the third Reynolds gal. Does it seem like a stretch? Could this song just be…a regular-old love triangle plotline? Twitter doesn’t think so.

The way that Taylor used the names Inez and James in Betty because those are the names of Blake and Ryan’s children 🥺🥺 she really does love those kids — Cristina (@TheBookofTaylor) July 24, 2020

Inez? James? Is Betty a song for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds third baby girl (whose name we don't know yet)? #Folklore pic.twitter.com/Sf7X1YMnAt — Ana🧚🏼‍♀️ (@anilovestay) July 24, 2020

James and Inez are the names of Blake and Ryan Reynolds daughters. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #betty So this proves James is a girls name. pic.twitter.com/mItwIkzJPk — Sydney 🍃🌲 (@sydneeDavidson) July 24, 2020

povs:

cardigan – betty

august – the other girl

fyi james & inez are the names of blake lively & ryan reynolds' DAUGHTERS… TO CONCLUDE THE TEENAGE LOVE TRIANGLE IS A SAPPHIC LOVESTORY EXACTLY😌😌😌 #folklore pic.twitter.com/ct1vwH5dw2 — jada🧚‍♀️ | TSWIFT LOCKDOWN (@skamselite) July 24, 2020

Okay, but even if it does turn out to be a song about a teenage romantic drama, we’re 100% on board with @sydneeDavidson’s suggestion that it’s about a love triangle between three girls. More queer songs, please, Taylor!

As for the Lively-Reynolds fam, they seem to be doing just grand, regardless of their daughters’ names (or their future sexual orientations). As Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, parenting “really does vacillate between deep, beautiful connection, and then suddenly it’s the third act of Aliens. I’m having a totally normal conversation with the three-year-old and then she’s spitting acid in my face and I’m running for the belly of the ship.”

Pretty much sounds like our own morning so far, Ryan. Glad you’re on this terrifying ship with us.

