It’s been more than seven months since Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix into this world, and to hear the new mom talk about it, 2020 has been a really awesome year. You could take a dim view of Diaz sunny attitude in light of everything else in this world, but here’s a more positive take: the actor makes an excellent case for extended parental leave for everyone when she talks about all her time at home with her baby girl.

“Heaven, it’s been heaven, Jimmy,” Diaz said on Wednesday’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “You know, you just got to spend four months with the girls, and you get to have every moment, and it goes so fast.”

While so many of us have been complaining about the struggle to balance working with taking care of our children as schools and daycares are closed, Diaz sees nothing but the joy in it. This could be because she and Madden have all but retired from their main careers, and Diaz is now dabbling in projects like making wine. But also, it’s because that first year of a child’s life is pretty effing amazing, and Diaz is lucky to get to witness it all.

“You really don’t understand that, when people have always said to me, ‘Really enjoy the time when they’re babies; it goes so fast,'” Diaz said. “And literally, every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds, these things that happen … And she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

When you think about how many American parents have to go back to work days or weeks after their baby is born, statements like this are kinda painful.

“It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to let her be her,” she continued.

Gee, maybe the U.S. could work on making this not just a thing that happens for wealthy celebrities and/or parents in a pandemic?

But let us leave you with a lighter revelation from Diaz, with regard to children’s music.

“You go, ‘I will never play that music for my child; that’s crazy,'” she said of her pre-baby perception of Raddix’s faves, “Baby Shark” and “Elmo’s Song.” “But you watch their response and they’re so taken by it. She’s like, ‘Oh, my people!'”

Sorry to everyone who has those songs in their head now. We had to share the pain.

