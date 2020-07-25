Nikki Bella and Brie Bella — aka the Bella Twins — did the most twin-thing possible by getting pregnant just a week and a half apart, and it’s made the entire pregnancy experience even more special for the celebrity sisters (not to mention more fun for the rest of us following them, too). Along the way, both of the Total Bellas stars have been prolific about posting to social media, updating fans on everything from their charity baby shower to their plan to give birth on film (!) and of course, sharing the occasional naked selfie. But what’s the fun of being pregnant at the same time as your sis if you’re not also taking twinning baby bump selfies at pretty much every opportunity?

Luckily, the sisters have indulged us with those, too. And as they close in on the 40-week mark, we’ve rounded up every adorable, stylish, and yes, sexy, double-bump pic they’ve shared.

The pregnancy news was already super-public by April 10th, but Nikki shared this sweet throwback snap in honor of National Siblings Day — when both sisters were still in the first trimester and keeping the news quiet.

Let’s back up a bit, to January 29th, when Brie shared the news with the world that she and Nikki were both pregnant — and due close enough to each other that their babies could “come the same day too lol!!!”

By March 4th, the bumps were a little more pronounced when Nikki posted this pic to Instagram, promoting a pregnancy update on the #bellaspodcast.

No mention of either twin’s pregnancy here, but this March 15th post from Brie sure shows off some belly love!

On April 28th, Nikki shared this sweet side-by-side bump selfie with the caption, “Both of our babies grew so much last night! Can’t believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks and I am almost 26 weeks!”

Nothing stands between a preggo and her cravings! On May 19th, Brie posted this side-by-side pic of the sisters — apparently waiting for some linguine to be served up by Nikki’s fiancé (and dad-to-be) Artem.

Baby showers aren’t typically social distance-friendly affairs, but the Bella twins made lemonade from lemons by turning their baby shower into a charity event for UNICEF. Brie’s June 1st post shared the details, and called on fans to “join us in sending ‘inspired gifts’ to families who need them most.”

This June 17th post shows the twins, both now 8 months pregnant. “How sweet to be super pregnant with this one,” Brie captioned the photo. Sweet, indeed.

Pregnant celebrities baring their baby bumps? We’ve seen it — but not quite like this. The Bella Twins bared it all in this gorgeous maternity photo shoot that Brie posted on July 6th, when she was 37 weeks pregnant. “This pregnancy has been a special one,” she wrote in the caption. “To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become…from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one.”

Almost there! On July 12th, Brie, who is due before Nikki, posted this side-by-side snap with the caption, “Who’s [sic] baby is coming first!!!???? Almost at the finish line.” Of course, we’re betting this second-time mama knows that when it comes to pregnancy, the “finish line” is more of a moving target.

