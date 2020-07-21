Since having daughter Frankie in December, singer and model Cassie has not the most prolific of new celebrity moms on social media. But on Monday, she took to her Instagram Stories with an admission that we think might explain her absence. She seems to have gone back and forth with accepting her postpartum body.

“I haven’t posted anything like this in a while, but I’m very proud of myself,” wrote Cassie, who married trainer and bull-rider Alex Fine last year, shortly after ending her 10-plus-year relationship with Diddy. “The female body is truly an amazing thing. I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to, I struggled with it for some months.”

After spending her career modeling and performing, we imagine it was difficult for Cassie not to feel she was in the same physical shape as she had been in for most of her life. Pregnancy and childbirth take a toll on the body — changing everything from lung capacity to bone density — and it’s not necessarily realistic to expect that once the baby is finally outside your body that you can get it “back” just by exercising and dieting a lot.

But we very much wish that no new parent felt that this is something they have to do. If we could live in a world in which women weren’t compelled to show off how they lost the baby weight — or even feel the need to explain that doing so is taking some time — we might all be a little healthier and happier.

For her part, Cassie said she realized she needed to be easier on herself.

“I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits,” she wrote. “This is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!”

Congratulations to Cassie for feeling good and being proud of herself, truly. Everyone else reading this, please know that you absolutely do not need to have abs like that seven months after having a baby, or ever. Do postpartum workouts and eat right so that you have the strength and endurance to care for your child and do everything else that makes your life fulfilling, not so that you have that extra line down your middle when you wear a bikini.

