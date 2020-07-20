Kanye West’s Rally Reveal About Nearly Aborting North West Was So Inappropriate

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he's actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

There were a lot of problems with Kanye West’s presidential campaign rally Sunday — so many, in fact, that many are suspecting West is in the middle of a bipolar episode. (Never mind the fact that Kanye’s run is far from legitimate, as he’s missed a number of state ballot deadlines… but we digress). General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard, who like West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, even reached out to West via Twitter saying that the rally speech “Really saddened me… From one bipolar to another bipolar, I truly hope you find your way.”

But definitely the worst part and biggest problem with West’s speech this weekend was his reveal that he and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian had nearly chosen to have an abortion when Kardashian was pregnant with North West, who is now 7 years old.

“For one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the [abortion] pills in her hand,” West told attendees at his South Carolina campaign rally.

For the record, it is absolutely totally normal to have doubts about an unplanned pregnancy, to consider terminating said pregnancy via abortion, to go through with said termination, to have second thoughts, to skip taking medication abortion pills early on only to choose a D&C procedure further into the pregnancy… Honestly, the possibilities are endless and they are all, we repeat, normal. The problematic thing here is the highly public arena in which Kanye chose to air his grievances about what was an understandably difficult private time for himself and Kardashian. That and the fact that North will undoubtedly see or at least hear about this footage at some point — and how will she feel?

Plus, West’s speech only got more problematic from there, as he continued to explain that it was some sort of supposed divine intervention that changed his mind about the abortion.

“God said, ‘If you fuck with my vision I’m gonna fuck with yours,'” West added, before shrieking “I almost killed my daughter!”

Eesh. The divine intervention plus referring to a potentially terminated pregnancy as “killing my daughter” are both veering dangerously into anti-choice language. And although West told rally attendees that he is pro-choice, he told Forbes earlier this month that he’s “pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible.” So there’s that.

Also, um, where is Kim Kardashian in all this? That is, what was the opinion and thought process of the actual pregnant human in this scenario, and was it given any credence or consideration? Or did it just have to line up with what Kanye sees as “God’s vision”?

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him… Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North,” the source added. “She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.”

Plus, Kardashian has already told her own version of this story (finding out she was pregnant when she and West had been dating for less than a year), and she chose not to share about the abortion discussion: “I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!” she wrote on Instagram when sharing a #TBT photo of herself and West to celebrate his 43rd birthday last month.

So, if the aformentioned actually pregnant human in this scenario chose to tell her public story a certain way, and to keep certain details private, shouldn’t that choice be respected — at the very least by her partner and co-parent?

(Yes. The answer is yes, it should be.)

We’re right there with Benard in hoping Kanye gets the help he needs — and we hope North gets the therapy and support she certainly deserves.