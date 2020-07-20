Katy Perry is Obsessed With Her Pregnant Body Even Though ‘Everything Is Swollen’

Katy Perry has always struck us as someone who is very comfortable in her own skin — whether that’s wearing “California Girl” Daisy Dukes or mocking her pregnant body by donning an elephant suit for the Disney sing-along. In a recent interview, the pop star confirmed our assumption, sharing the very positive attitude she has about her body as it goes through this incredible change to bring forth a new life.

“I’m really grateful for my body,” Perry told Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O on Sunday. “I have so much respect for women and obviously going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint.”

As proof of her body positivity, Perry wore a bit of merch for her new album, a Smile crop-top sweatshirt, baring her gorgeous baby bump.

“It’s a crop top; can I wear that? I’m going to be a mom,” she admitted to wondering. “I was like, ‘Fuck, I can still be young and fun and wear a crop top!'”

Not that pregnancy isn’t without its physical discomforts for the mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. “[E]verything is swollen. My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

At the same time, Perry hasn’t let being pregnant in the hot summer during a pandemic slow her down or force her to watch “the hands of time roll by,” as she put it.

“I’m a very active woman and an active mom… and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record August 14, so I’m working really hard,” she told the station. “I like being a mother on the move.”

