During her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid is learning one of the first harsh rules about motherhood: Some people will care more about your child more than they do about all the other amazing things you create. Case in point, in preparing to promote Gigi Journal Part II, an art book she created with V Magazine, she wound up receiving tons of fan questions about showing off her baby bump, yet again.

“I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe and everything’s going great and I love you guys,” Hadid said on Wednesday in a long Instagram Live post to unveil the book.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but I’m pregnant through a pandemic,” she explained. “Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

This is a very mature, selfless way of explaining Hadid’s lack of pregnancy updates. Mine would have been more like, “I’ll post if I want to, so mind your own business,” only with more expletives. (Reason #798 Hadid is a social media star and I am not.)

But beyond the fact that the world is on fire and there are more important things to discuss than the shape of one model’s belly, Hadid also does want to maintain a bit of privacy during this very special time.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family,” she said. “And it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, make sure you don’t miss it. And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now, I just want to experience it.”

Hadid spends her entire life presenting an image of herself for public consumption, so it’s pretty understanding if she wants a break from all that.

“I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to like look cute or post something,” she went on.

We’ll always have the Bella twins for pregnancy bump pics.

Still, she made one tiny concession for curious fans who just want to see evidence of the life growing inside her. After she had previously explained about not looking pregnant on Instagram videos taking from the front, she discussed her love of loose, linen clothing, particularly the set from Holiday she was wearing. Then she unbuttoned the bottom of her shirt.

“OK, there’s my belly, y’all,” she said, revealing the top of her bump and leaving the rest out of view of the camera. “It’s there. It’s just that from the front, it’s different. … I’m taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it.”

With that, she continued on with her original purpose, to show off Gigi’s Journal. Because, for real, can we please let a mom-to-be also have her career?

