Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Models Your New Fave Kids Face Mask

For anyone out there still thinking that there’s no way to get your kids to wear face masks, we say, you just haven’t found the right one. Maybe what your little one has been waiting for, in fact, was a Serena Williams face mask. In which case, you may rejoice, as Williams, with the help of daughter Olympia, revealed on Wednesday that her Serena line has just released kids face masks.

“We just restocked our face covers @serena and have added a smaller size (my business partner approves)!” Williams wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Olympia Ohanian modeling one. “More on our site (link in bio)! As always, follow CDC guidelines on how to wear face cloth coverings.”

On Serena.com, you will find four different styles of face masks, all made with lightweight denim on the outside “made from one of our very first denim styles — the Retro Fit Jean.” They come in light and medium washes, and with or without the “S” logo. The insides are lined with the 100 percent cotton fabric used in Serena’s signature T-shirts.

Buy: Serena Denim Face Cover $15.00
buy it

The masks have a three-dimensional, face-fitting design and use elastic ear loops. They also include a pocket for a filter, but you’ll have to provide that yourself.

It’s a very good thing we get to see 2-year-old Olympia wearing one of these masks herself, as the Serena site does not label its smaller-size masks specifically as a children’s mask. It does, however, describe the small mask size as 4 1/4″ across the center, while the standard size measures 6 1/4″ across the center.

For every $15 mask sold, Serena will donate 10 to communities in need.

Here are some other great kids face masks from Black-owned brands.

